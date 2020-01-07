Toya Johnson is twinning with her baby's reign in these new photos

Toya Johnson shared some new photos with her and her baby, Reign Rushing. These two are interwoven with gray sweatshirts, and Reigny couldn't look prettier with her sweet braids. Check out the photos below.

‘Twinning with my princess in our VCC costumes. @vintagecommacollection ", Toya subtitled one of his publications with the girl Reign Rushing.

Someone said, "Yes, he's smiling, haha, you know he doesn't like to take pictures," and another follower posted this: "That dimple overloads tenderness."

A follower asked Toya the following question: "@toyajohnson, what are you going to do with Reign @the party talking about a Sike Girl? Too funny she loves her little personality."

A fan said that Reigny poses just like Toya and her sister Reginae Carter: "She poses just like her mother and sister hahaha ❤️"

Toya shared some photos with Reigny and her little friend and fans were amazed to see them too.

A follower said: ‘These children have an attitude! I love her booty, "and someone else posted this:" @toyajohnson, your baby is beautiful. "She and her beautiful little model very well."

Toya also managed to impress fans with lots of photos of Kandi Burruss's son, the fourth anniversary of Ace Wells Tucker.

Reigny was also invited, and in the photos, you can also see Tiny Harris with her beautiful heiress Harris.

Many fans are suggesting Tiny and Toya make baby models for their daughters, and it is completely understandable to see the massive charisma that these two ladies have.



