Tom Hanks' son roasted for speaking Patois in the Golden Globes!

Bradley Lamb
Tom Hanks' son, former aspiring rapper Chet Hanks, is being roasted on social media after being filmed speaking Jamaican Patois at the Golden Globes.

Hanks attended the prestigious event with his mother, Rita Wilson, and his Truman brothers, Elizabeth and Colin Hanks, who showed up to see the Golden Globes honor Tom Hanks with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Hanks received the award for his outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, mainly for his performances in Hollywood classics such as "Big,quot;, "Forrest Gump,quot;, "Sleepless In Seattle,quot; and "Philadelphia,quot;.

