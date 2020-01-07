Tom Brady lowers the price of the Massachusetts mansion by $ 8 million

Tom Brady seems to be a motivated seller.

Patriots quarterback and his wife Gisele Bündchen have lowered the sale price of their Massachusetts mansion to $ 33.9 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

That is $ 8 million lower than the initial price requested.

5 rooms 7 bathrooms Garage for 3 cars. Wine room Gym. Spa. Guesthouse. Yoga studio The Brookline house of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is for sale for $ 39,500,000. The mortgage is $ 147,422 per month. The next available tour is today at 3:30 pm: https://t.co/tu7JcM3ZGr pic.twitter.com/aDFKPyLC0a – Only in Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 6, 2019

The 5 bedroom and 5 bathroom mansion has a garage for three cars, a pool and an entrance road that can handle up to 20 vehicles.

The closest Brady property is almost three hours from Foxboro, at the Silo Ridge Field Club in Armenia, New York.

Could this mean that the Patriots star is leaving New England?

At 42, Brady could become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career.

The six-time Super Bowl champion was not ready to discuss his future after the Patriots' defeat by 20-13 against the Titans in the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

"I don't know what the future will be like, and I'm not going to predict it," Brady said when asked if he would return to the Patriots in 2020. "I wish we had won tonight, and I wish we had done things better over the course of the season. But we just didn't do the job. "

Brady also said it is "unlikely,quot; to retire before the 2020 season.