TOI 700 d: planet the size of the Earth found relatively close | News

NASA has announced that its satellite to hunt TESS planets discovered a world the size of the Earth within the habitable range of its star, which could allow the presence of liquid water.

The planet, called "TOI 700 d,quot;, is relatively close to Earth: just 100 light years away, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said Monday during the annual meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu, Hawaii .

"TESS was designed and launched specifically to find Earth-sized planets that orbit nearby stars," said Paul Hertz, director of the astrophysics division at NASA.

TESS initially misclassified the star, which meant that the planets looked bigger and hotter than they really are. But several amateur astronomers, including high school student Alton Spencer, who works with members of the TESS team, identified the error.

"When we corrected the parameters of the star, the sizes of its planets fell, and we realized that the outermost was about the size of the Earth and in the habitable zone," said Emily Gilbert, a graduate student at the University of Chicago

The discovery was later confirmed by the Spitzer space telescope.

Habitable zone

Some other similar planets have been discovered before, especially by the ancient Kepler space telescope, but this is the first discovered by TESS, which was launched in 2018.

TESS stabilizes in an area of ​​the sky to detect if objects – planets – pass in front of the stars, which causes a temporary fall in the luminosity of the stars. This allows TESS to infer the presence of a planet, its size and orbit.

Star TOI 700 is small, about 40 percent the size of the Earth's Sun and only half the heat.

TESS discovered three planets in orbit, called TOI 700 b, c and d. Only "d,quot; is in the so-called habitable zone, not too far or too close to the star, where the temperature could allow the presence of liquid water.

It is approximately 20 percent larger than Earth and orbits its star in 37 days. The 700 d planet receives 86 percent of the energy that Earth receives from the Sun.

It remains to be seen what 700 d is made of. Researchers have generated models based on the size and type of star to predict the atmospheric composition of 700 d and the surface temperature.

In a simulation, NASA explained, the planet is covered in oceans with a "dense atmosphere dominated by carbon dioxide similar to what scientists suspect Mars surrounded when it was young."

The planet is blocked by the tide of the star, which means that one side always faces the star, as is the case with the Moon and Earth.

This synchronous rotation meant that, in another model, one side of the planet was constantly covered with clouds.

A third simulation predicted a world of the whole earth, where winds flow from the dark side of the planet to its light.

Multiple astronomers will observe the planet with other instruments, in order to obtain new data that can match one of NASA's models.