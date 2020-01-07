Tiny Harris makes her daughter, Zonnique Pullins fans go crazy with excitement: new music is coming as soon as possible

Tiny Harris made Zonnique Pullins fans really happy in early 2020. People have been asking the young singer to publish new music, and Zonnique didn't say exactly when she plans to do this.

Now, his mother posted a video with his daughter retouching and tells fans that Zonnique's new music is on its way.

Zonnique also shared the same clip on his social media account.

& # 39; Oh yes! This is my baby! I am very excited for this girl @zonniquejailee new music … 20/20 that is going up !! #FreakNiqsMusicComingAsap 👑💙🙌🏽💥 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘I need this Asap! My baby stopped worrying when I played this and started dancing hahaha, "and a follower asked Tiny to have her daughter release new songs:" @majorgirl makes @zonniquejailee drop this! She is playing! "

Someone said they are waiting for a duo from Zonnique and her mother Tiny: "Waiting for a mother-daughter duo @majorgirl @zonniquejailee that will be fire,quot;.

Zonnique shared the same clips, and captioned it with the following words:

‘Just a normal home concert 🙂 I told twitter that I wasn't posting this song, but I wouldn't die for that username real username: zonniquep 🗣’

Someone said, "Yes, as I said, we NEVER need anything, like stop playing," and a follower posted this: "So you kept playing in our face with the music, huh??’

Apart from this, Zonnique recently celebrated her boyfriend's birthday, Bandhyunta Izzy and fans were amazed to see her mother Tiny calling Izzy her son.

Ad

It seems that the two managed to create a strong bond, and Zonnique is probably really happy about this.



Post views:

0 0