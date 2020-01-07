Timothee Chalamet revolves around the role of Bob Dylan in the next biopic

WENN / Instar

Directed by James Mangold, 'Going Electric' will narrate the controversy that revolved around the acoustic folk icon when he embraced rock and roll at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Timothee Chalamet is informed in conversations to play Bob dylan in the next biographical film "Going electric".

The film chronicles the controversy that swirled around Dylan when the acoustic folk icon embraced rock and roll and became electric at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Dylan will be a consultant in the film and executive production, while "Ford v Ferrari"Filmmaker James Mangold will direct the film. Jeff Rosen, Dylan's former manager, is one of the producers.

According to reports, Deadline is taking guitar lessons before the project. He will not be the first actor to play Dylan on the big screen; others who have played the star of Hurricane in films include Cate Blanchett, Christian bale Y Richard Gere.