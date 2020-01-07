Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will film a special song in Jaipur for Baaghi 3

The Tiger Shroff Baaghi franchise has proven a great success at the box office. While the former saw Shraddha Kapoor pair with Tiger, in the second installment fans were treated with Disha Patani and Tiger's sizzling chemistry. Now, Shraddha returns to the action franchise with Baaghi 3. After concluding the first schedule in Serbia, we hear that the stars will now continue filming the movie in Jaipur.

A report in a leading newspaper states that Tiger and Shraddha will begin shooting for their next action movie schedule in the beautiful city of Pink. In fact, a source close to the project revealed that Tiger is already preparing for the next shoot in Jaipur and will soon join Shraddha. The source also talked about how the crowds in the city showed up to see Tiger act in front of the camera. He said: “One day, filming had to be delayed two hours since a large crowd had gathered around the place to see Tiger. In the next few days, he will film a high octane sequence of action in the desert. He has already filmed for other important action sequences in Serbia, even in places like Pancevo, Pozarevac and Kovin. Tiger and Shraddha will also be shooting for a cheerful dance number during this time. She will be there for three days.

In addition to Tiger and Shraddha, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma. Like the second installment, Baaghi 3 will be directed by Ahmed Khan.