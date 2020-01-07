Tiffany Haddish denies the rumors of pregnancy: "I applaud my cycle!"

Tiffany Haddish wants to make it clear that she is not pregnant, and it seems she has no intention of having children soon.

"Look, I applaud when I'm on my cycle, good! If you see Tiffany Haddish clapping, I just know she's not pregnant!" She joked with Up News Info. "I'm excited then, so I think the best time if you want to attack me and want an answer, is when you'll get one. So learn my cycle if you want to hear some shit!"

Rumor has it that Tiffany is dating rapper / actor Common. Common separated from his girlfriend Angela Rye a few months ago (for the second time) and last month, Angela revealed that the reason for the breakup was that she wanted to start a family, and Common had ended up having children.

If Tiff wants to hold on to his man, we believe that playing with the child's angle down will help a lot. Really He doesn't want more babies!