Tiffany Haddish denies the rumors of pregnancy: "I applaud my cycle!"

Tiffany Haddish wants to make it clear that she is not pregnant, and it seems she has no intention of having children soon.

"Look, I applaud when I'm on my cycle, good! If you see Tiffany Haddish clapping, I just know she's not pregnant!" She joked with Up News Info. "I'm excited then, so I think the best time if you want to attack me and want an answer, is when you'll get one. So learn my cycle if you want to hear some shit!"

