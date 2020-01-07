This was the hardest part of shooting Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn's 100th movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been in the news since its inception. The film is expected to have a lot of patriotic fervor and action-packed sequences. Another thing that has attracted a lot of attention is the movie sets. Ajay turned to social networks to share a video of how the production team recreated the Sandhan Valley of Maharashtra. For a scene in which Maratha's forces cross the Sandhan Valley, a set of 300 feet was created to make it seem as real as possible.

Speaking about the same director, Om Raut, said: "Sandhan Valley is a real place and when you're creating Sandhan Valley on the sets, it's a very difficult situation to handle."

He added: “Creating that 300-foot-long throat inside a theater was extremely difficult. Then, our production designers, Sriram Iyengar and Sujeet Sawant, were instrumental in creating all these things. They went and took molds from the stones, from the rocks of the valley and then built the wall. And then what we did in VFX after that was to put a texture on it. ”

Well, congratulations to the team. Tanhaji arrives in theaters on January 10, 2020.