The winter classic and the NHL star game are still important

Chris Bengel of CBS Sports reported on January 3 that the NHL Winter Classic 2020 between the Nashville Predators and the host Dallas Stars in the Cotton Bowl earned the smallest television ratings since the game opened in 2008.

For the first time, the Winter Classic failed to attract two million spectators, since this year's event achieved around 1.97 million. It is the fifth consecutive year that the game attracted less than three million viewers.

Bengel suggested that one of the reasons for this year's decline is that the Winter Classic faced two games of college football. He also noted that it is no longer the only outdoor game organized annually by the league: Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche will play an outdoor game on February 15 as part of the NHL Stadium Series.

Some observers could attribute the decline to this year's Winter Classic participants, the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators, which do not come from traditional hockey markets. Both clubs lack a recognizable superstar at the level of Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh or Alex Ovechkin of Washington.

While the Winter Classic may have been a failure in the US national rankings, Matthew DeFranks of Dallas Morning News reported that the game set records in Dallas and Nashville as the most watched regular season contest for both clubs.

For the host stars, the Winter Classic was a resounding success. DeFranks said the game attracted 85,630 fans, making it the second busiest game in the history of the NHL. The demand for tickets forced the league to open more seats. He also noted that the stars ordered more classic winter shirts than any previous club. Those shirts sold out in two days. About 20,000 Predator fans also attended the game.

How the game is doing in its host market explains why the annual Winter Classic still matters, even if its brightness has faded nationwide. It helps sell the game, especially in the so-called & # 39; non-traditional markets & # 39 ;, and generates enthusiasm among the local fan base. Open those followers to a unique experience of watching games that they could never otherwise see.

The same can be said of the league's annual All-Star Game. Some observers believe that the event is no longer a worthy showcase for the elite talent of the game and call for its abolition. The game quality of the game, it is true, is a joke: players want to avoid injuries by participating in a glorified exhibition contest, so they refrain from physical contact, making the game an offensive for everyone.

However, while the All-Star Game has problems in national television ratings, it attracts well in host cities. Fans can see the best talents in the league play in one place, enjoy their efforts in skills competitions and provide a lot of support during the game.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports that the next Star Game in St. Louis could generate an estimated economic impact of $ 20 million for the local community. The entire weekend annually serves as a blessing to the host city of the NHL during the post-Christmas period, when travel and tourism do not work.

The novelty of outdoor games like the Winter Classic may be declining nationwide, and the quality of the game in the All-Star Game is still a mockery of good hockey. Cynics dismiss the Winter Classic and the All-Star Game as nothing more than an annual cash catch by the league.

But as long as interest in both events remains strong at the local level, no one should blame the NHL for capitalizing on it. Professional hockey is a business, and part of it is to boost fan support at all levels.

The Winter Classic or the All-Star Game may not be important for the average NHL fan when viewed from afar. But when one of those events is organized in that fan's hometown, they will happily do what the league wants to attend those games.