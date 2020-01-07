The US Secret Service UU. Respond to George Lopez's offer to kill President Trump for Iran!

In the Golden Globes, comedian George Lopez surprised the audience and the audience when he made a joke in which he volunteered to kill President Donald Trump on behalf of Iran.

It was widely reported that at the funeral of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by an American drone, someone offered $ 80 million to anyone who takes Trump out.

"We will do it in half," Lopez said on stage.

But after many calls from conservatives to lock up Lopez for his bad joke, the USSS responded.

"The Secret Service is aware of the Tweet made by Mr. López. The Secret Service takes all threats against the President and / or any of our protections seriously, and as a practice, we do not comment on matters related to protective intelligence ". The USSS spokesman said.

This probably means they will visit you very soon.

Was your joke one step too far?