The trailer of the documentary series Aaron Hernandez of Netflix will leave you shocked

Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe through Getty Images
Netflix has released the first official preview of its documentary series on Aaron Hernandez.
On Tuesday morning, the streaming service removed the main preview of Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. The three-part documentary series, which premieres on January 15, offers viewers a closer look at the fall of the NFL star in disgrace and the murder case that made headlines worldwide.
In 2017, the athlete in disgrace had served a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin lloyd when he killed himself in his prison cell. Lloyd, a semi-professional soccer player, had been dating Hernandez's fiance's sister. Before Hernández's death in 2017, he had been declared innocent of the double homicide of 2012. Daniel de Abreu Y Safiro Furtado.
In the advance of the documentary series, viewers are shown old homemade videos of Hernandez, as well as exclusive images of the trial.
The phone calls of the former New England Patriots player from prison, and interviews with those who met Hernandez and Lloyd, are shown in advance and will be seen in the documentary series.
"How can an individual who has everything get involved in something like this?"
That is the question everyone will ask Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Watch the progress of the docu series above.
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez will begin airing on Netflix next Wednesday, January 15.
