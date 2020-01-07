The trailer of the documentary series Aaron Hernandez of Netflix will leave you shocked

Netflix has released the first official preview of its documentary series on Aaron Hernandez.

On Tuesday morning, the streaming service removed the main preview of Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. The three-part documentary series, which premieres on January 15, offers viewers a closer look at the fall of the NFL star in disgrace and the murder case that made headlines worldwide.

In 2017, the athlete in disgrace had served a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin lloyd when he killed himself in his prison cell. Lloyd, a semi-professional soccer player, had been dating Hernandez's fiance's sister. Before Hernández's death in 2017, he had been declared innocent of the double homicide of 2012. Daniel de Abreu Y Safiro Furtado.

In the advance of the documentary series, viewers are shown old homemade videos of Hernandez, as well as exclusive images of the trial.