The Team Malang party publishes the launch of the trailer at the house of Aditya Roy Kapur

Mohit Suri is back with another movie that has romance, emotion and drama in equal parts. Titled Malang, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in crucial roles. His trailer was released yesterday in Mumbai. The public's reaction to the trailer has been positive. To celebrate the same thing, the cast and some crew members headed to Aditya's residence last night after the trailer's launch in the afternoon. They shot at the party Disha Patani, Elli AvRam, Anil Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and some other celebrities.

Disha and Aditya looked fabulous while posing for paps with the team. While Disha opted for a pink dress with bow, Aditya kept it casual and elegant with a pair of tight jeans and a white sweater. Check out the photos below. Malang arrives on the big screen on February 7, 2020.




