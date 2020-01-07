The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Joe Giudice says his future is & # 39; look bright & # 39; in the middle of the separation of wife Teresa

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice may have been deported recently and was heading for divorce, but according to the newly released reality television star, he has a bright future ahead!

"So here I am! You know what they say, people who give you the best advice will always try to follow it themselves! It's not how you play or write down what matters, it's what you use to roll! Yes, my future It looks brilliant! "He captioned a video posted on his Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here