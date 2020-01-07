The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Joe Giudice says his future is & # 39; look bright & # 39; in the middle of the separation of wife Teresa

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice may have been deported recently and was heading for divorce, but according to the newly released reality television star, he has a bright future ahead!

"So here I am! You know what they say, people who give you the best advice will always try to follow it themselves! It's not how you play or write down what matters, it's what you use to roll! Yes, my future It looks brilliant! "He captioned a video posted on his Instagram.

Joe is currently in Italy after being deported after his conviction in a federal prison. Since his release, his wife Teresa Giudice visited him with his four daughters, and then his daughter traveled to Italy to spend the holidays with her father. Teresa stayed away.

The couple announced less than a month ago that they would separate after 20 years of marriage.