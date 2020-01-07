The star of & # 39; Mob Wives & # 39; Drita D & # 39; Avanzo breaks the silence after drug arrest, her husband faces new charges

Drita and her husband, Lee D & # 39; Avanzo, were arrested after police found two loaded firearms and 22 Xanax pills, among others, when they raided the couple's house in Staten Island, New York.

Drita D & # 39; Avanzo She broke her silence after she and her husband were arrested for possession of drugs and weapons in Staten Island, New York. The "Gangster wives"Star, a little religious, turned to Instagram to share a message of power for his followers.

He posted a quote from Mother Teresa on the photo-sharing platform that said: "I know that God will not give me anything I can't handle. I just wish he didn't trust me so much." Drita left nothing in the caption, although many of his followers sent him support in the comments section of the publication.

<br />

Police discovered two loaded firearms, 22 Xanax pills, 12 hydrocodone / acetaminophen pills and a large amount of ganja when they raided Drita and Lee's house. partner. The two were accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drita is currently on bail for $ 15,000 and is at home with her children, while Lee remains in custody because his bail was denied. A judge also ordered a limited protection order for the couple's 12-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, January 7, Lee faced new charges in connection with "Operation on the Ropes," a one-year investigation that arrested a total of 24 people in a ring that allegedly distributed marijuana and infused THC into popular candy, authorities said. from New Jersey. . He was accused of conspiracy of fourth degree to possess marijuana and fourth degree of marijuana in excess of 50 grams.

It is unclear whether the New York raid and the arrest of New Jersey are related. Lee's role in "Operation on the Ropes" is also not yet known.