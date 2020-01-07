The sequel to & # 39; Saved by the bell & # 39; sign Josie Totah for the lead role

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Champions & # 39 ;, who came out as a transgender in August 2018, was chosen to play cheerleader Lexie, joining the original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley.

"Champions"star Josie Totah (J.J. Totah) will lead the cast of "Saved by the Bell"sequel series.

The actress signed to play cheerleader Lexie, "the most popular girl at Bayside High," in the new broadcast show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The next comedy will also feature original "Saved by the Bell" stars. Mario Lopez Y Elizabeth Berkley, repeating his roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar He has not agreed to appear on the show, but he will be there in spirit: his character, Zack Morris, is now the governor of California.

Totah, who also appeared in "Spider-Man: back home"Y"Joy"appeared in the headlines in August 2018, when it came out as a transgender in Time magazine.