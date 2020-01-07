The secret behind Pink's completely modern marriage

Seven multi-platinum albums. Three Grammys Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award of the MTV Video Music Awards, E! & # 39; s People & # 39; s Champion Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And still to Pink None of that compares to your life as a soccer mom.

"I like to share my family. It's my most proud moment in my whole life," he said last April. The Ellen DeGeneres showTalking about his daughter Willow, 8 e son Jameson, 3, with husband Carey Hart. "I am more proud of my children than anything I have done."

At that time, tired of years of listening to trolls online, he was announcing a moratorium on the images of his children on his social networks. "I will not," he told DeGeneres. "I no longer post photos of them." In addition, Willow was in elementary school and the singer of "Don & # 39; t Let Me Get Me,quot; thought: "It is probably time to get her out of the world and let her live her best life."

The artist born Alecia Moore and sometimes known as P! Nk has yielded, after all, who can resist sharing these faces with the world, because he has never been a person who lets those who hate dictate what he was going to do next.