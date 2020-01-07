The secret behind Pink's completely modern marriage

Seven multi-platinum albums. Three Grammys Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award of the MTV Video Music Awards, E! & # 39; s People & # 39; s Champion Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
And still to Pink None of that compares to your life as a soccer mom.
"I like to share my family. It's my most proud moment in my whole life," he said last April. The Ellen DeGeneres showTalking about his daughter Willow, 8 e son Jameson, 3, with husband Carey Hart. "I am more proud of my children than anything I have done."
At that time, tired of years of listening to trolls online, he was announcing a moratorium on the images of his children on his social networks. "I will not," he told DeGeneres. "I no longer post photos of them." In addition, Willow was in elementary school and the singer of "Don & # 39; t Let Me Get Me,quot; thought: "It is probably time to get her out of the world and let her live her best life."
The artist born Alecia Moore and sometimes known as P! Nk has yielded, after all, who can resist sharing these faces with the world, because he has never been a person who lets those who hate dictate what he was going to do next.
The 40-year-old man understands, perhaps more than most, that sometimes It hurts 2B Human, but few pop stars have proven so skilled at recovering, and not just because it glides so often through the air connected to a cable.
His younger years were undoubtedly a mixture of drug use and teenage rebellion. "I was the fugitive, I was the fuck, I was the one with the mouth, I always had problems," he reminded The Guardian in 2017. The Doylestown native, Penn., settled in her most adult relationship to date in 2001, when she decided to take romance with the Hart motocross to take a turn. What followed were four years back and forth that they saw them, as Pink put it in an anniversary post, "deciding whether we would live together forever or kill each other."
They finally decided on the former, marrying in Costa Rica just to endure another brutal division that pushed Pink to write the divorce papers. After re-committing forever, they set to work on the creation of a family, but the musician has joked that there could be another break. As he told DeGeneres in 2016, "We're about."
With the couple celebrating their 14th anniversary today, Hart commemorates the moment by praising his best friend "and an incredible mother to our wild children," that waiting time seems increasingly unlikely. But it is difficult to argue with the results. These days, she and Hart, 44, are so close that they have converted their tours, including their Beautiful Trauma World Tour world tour, which took them all over Europe last summer, to a family vacation. "I know this is going to be difficult," he said. Red Book last year of the life of the tourist bus, "but we will make incredible memories."
That is more or less the raison d'être of the family. "They have been through a lot, but now they are solid," a source said We weekly. "They love their life together."
That trip began when she dropped out of the 21-year-old high school, already demonstrating that she had pop-rock stardom thanks to her debut album You can't take me home, appeared in the X Summer Games of 2001 in his native Pennsylvania and spied on an athlete with tattoos and sperm to match his own. Trying a backflip for the cheat competition, he crashed and ended up with several broken bones and ribs. But he still had the girl.
After the launch of his second effort, Missundaztood, later that year, she persuaded Hart to appear in her video "Just Like a Pill." "I thought, & # 39; Ahhhhh, I'm not really interested in that & # 39;" Hart said The daily Telegraph. "She said & # 39; Okay, I have to put another handsome guy there and I have to lick his belly & # 39; (I said) well, I guess I'll have to be in the video."
For two years, the duo was a solid unit, but in 2003 it became clear that "instead of making me feel better," her romance was making her sick.
Presumably, her one-year separation caused what Pink called her dumbest injury, a moment, as she described in The Ellen DeGeneres show, who saw her infuriated with the tires of his Ford truck. "It was Thanksgiving. Holidays are stressful," he shared. "I cleaned myself well with the first one. It has an elevated F-250 and those tires are very thick, thank you very much. And the second one, I lost some steam and hit the metal part and my hand just straightened down the knife."
His love continued deeply over the next few years with Pink proposing during his career in the Pro 250 class final in his home state of California. When he approached her on her third lap, she lifted the blackboard she had hooked to write her message: "Will you marry me?" When he didn't answer, she added an appendix for round four: "Really!"
He shared his answer in a 2014 Supercross interview. "I said: & # 39; Well, yes, of course & # 39;", he recalled, "and she said: & # 39; Well, put your butt back on the hint. I don't marry losers. "
Six months later they got married during a sunset ceremony at the Four Seasons resort in Costa Rica.
However, their "and they lived happily ever after,quot; would not come until they beat a final speed bump. Competitive schedules led to a break of 11 months, his second, in 2008. "We were working all the time; there was a lot of time between our visits," he explained to Red Book in 2013. "Carey would see me for five days and be out for six weeks. We would try to fix everything in those five days, you just can't do that."
Pink turned his emotions on his fifth album Funhouse, especially the single "So What,quot; that saw her singing blatantly, "I guess I just lost my husband, I don't know where he went." Then, once again, she convinced him to appear in the video, choosing not to reveal the essence of the song until he was on the set.
But his biggest move came later that year when he summoned him to his hotel room in Las Vegas. "I had made him a photo album of all the cards he had given me, of all the photos of our entire relationship," he revealed, including a bloody snapshot of a video session he titled: "This is me without you." a part of the book: the divorce papers he never signed. "And I did all this with your favorite bra and panties."
Reunited forever, they welcomed Willow Sage in June 2011 and then Jameson Moon in December 2016 and, suddenly, Pink, who had developed a complete personality from the rebellion, realized he was at a full cliché minivan … and had never been happier
"Honestly, I can't believe how responsible I am," he said. We weekly in 2017. "Suddenly I'm a soccer mom and I'm doing the damn thing. No one would have guessed it for me. Honestly, I didn't realize you could enjoy it so much."
His new image of happiness includes caring for his 25-acre vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley of California, spending hours at the grocery store, giving encouraging talks to Willow at school and occasionally sharing stories (about spirits) with his new friends. "We moved to this great agricultural city and made many friends," he said. Red Book Last year, "some are teachers, insurance sellers and writers. Our children go to school together and we have sleepovers, and we all like tequila."
She even surprises herself by being the mother who makes Rice Krispies treat cake sales and take the lead when it comes to discipline. "My husband promised me that he would not be a bad cop, and he failed me that way," she joked to Persons when they appeared on the cover of his "Most Beautiful,quot; number in 2018. "He's a funny guy, Mr. Fun! And then I go in with the rules."
But he is also the guy who will take Instagram to show off on his trip. He marked 14 years of marriage and wrote: "I am so proud of the life we have built together. We both come from broken homes, but we made the decision to work hard in our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we grew up together and now we have an amazing family. " And when it is less than surprising, he is willing to admit his role.
"He knows when he goes too far and will apologize, which is a wonderful feature in a human being," he said. USA Today in 2017. "I don't have that trait: I will go too far and yet I will not apologize. It is horrible to be married to me. He is the rock and I am the storm, but it is fun."
Even when it is not. Because although they have been constant for most of a decade, the sincere musician admits that there are times when he always feels like an eternity.
"There are times when I look at (Hart) and he is the most thoughtful, logical and constant … he is like a rock. He is a good man. He is a good father. He is the kind of father I thought to be and something more, "he shared with The Guardian.
"And then I will look at it and leave: I never liked you. There is nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like anything you like. I don't like it." I never want to see you again. Then, two weeks later, I'm like, things are going very well, guys. Then they will go through times when they have not had sex in a year. Is this death in bed? At the end? I love him? He loves me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it's fine again. "
And at the moment it is not so good, well, that is the soul of his career. All those confessional-style lyrics that have helped her form an impenetrable connection with her fans require true inspiration and her shared existence with Hart has provided it in swords.
"My husband is so cute. He is my muse and if he didn't bother me all the time, he wouldn't have much to say," she shared at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last February. I wouldn't be standing here if it wasn't for you. Never change."
Or, as he pointed out in the last year of Instagram that year, captioning a picture of her and Hart looking at an expanse of Italian lake from their hanger next to the yacht: "We still have it."
