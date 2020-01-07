The Seahawks-Packers rivalry closes the circle in the divisional playoffs with another Super Bowl in play

The NFL divisional playoff showdown between the Packers and the Seahawks on Sunday presents a unique opportunity for both NFC teams with the best overall records since 2010.

For Green Bay, it is an opportunity to reopen a Super Bowl window that Seattle closed with two unforgettable games at CenturyLink Field. For Seattle, it's a chance to end a losing streak at Lambeau Field that includes two postseason losses. Put Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson on top of all that, and you'll have a playoff showdown that will attract the highest ratings this weekend.

Knowing that story among the teams, it's easy to see why.

Has the pack returned?

The Packers won Super Bowl 45 in 2010 and finished 15-1 in 2011 before a shocking loss to the Giants in the divisional round. They were still the team to beat in the NFC the following season until September 24, 2012.

It was then that Wilson led Seattle to a 14-12 victory in "Monday Night Football,quot; in a game that ended with the controversial "Fail Mary."

That changed the power structure of the NFC.

Seattle is 95-46-1 since 2012, the best brand in the NFC. Green Bay is second with 82-54-2. The difference? The Seahawks have reached two Super Bowls since then, and kept the Packers out with the incredible comeback in the 2014 NFC championship game.

The Seahawks lost 19-7 with 5:13 remaining, and the Packers had the ball after an interception by Morgan Burnett. That preceded a total collapse, which peaked when Brandon Bostick attempted an attempt to recover the side kick.

Wilson crowned the return with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse in overtime for a 28-22 victory.

Green Bay has not been the same since then, including the race Rodgers led to the 2016 NFC championship game against Atlanta.

Sunday's game against the Seahawks presents the Packers with the perfect opportunity to change that perception.

Can the Seahawks win at Lambeau?

Former Green Bay coach Mike Holmgren led Seattle to a 27-7 victory against the Packers in their first game at Lambeau Field on November 1, 1999.

The Seahawks have not won there since then. They have a losing streak of eight games at Green Bay, including two losses in the playoffs.

The most recognizable loss occurred on January 4, 2004, in the NFC wild card round. The teams entered overtime, and the Seahawks won the draw. Matt Hasselbeck pronounced the famous words: "We want the ball and we are going to score!"

Green Bay's cornerback, Al Harris, responded with the team's six winner of the game for a 33-27 victory.

The Packers added a 42-20 victory over the Seahawks in the NFC divisional playoffs on January 12, 2008. That Green Bay team also had a 13-3 record, and was Brett Favre's last playoff victory in Lambeau Field

Seahawks coach Pete Caroll is 4-3 against the Packers, but the home team has won every game.

What will we get on Sunday?

Given the history between these teams, another memorable moment is likely to come.

Green Bay finished 13-3 under freshman Matt LaFleur, he won a first-round goodbye for the first time since 2011 and has not yet been qualified as a true Super Bowl contender. A victory against Seattle would change that. Rodgers would have the opportunity to play in his fourth NFC championship game. Remember, Favre played in four NFC championship games with a 2-2 record.

Wilson, who played his last season of college football in Wisconsin, is 0-3 at Lambeau Field with Rodgers on the other side. This is an opportunity for Seattle to change that and return to the NFC championship game for the first time since that legendary return against the Packers in 2014.

This game also presents a great opportunity for both quarterbacks. Wilson (9-5) and Rodgers (9-7) have 18 combined playoff wins. The rest of the remaining QBs in the playoff field have four.

He has closed the circle for both teams, and the winner could be a force in the NFC for the next decade. Of course, you might have to go through San Francisco first.

Both teams have a little history there too.