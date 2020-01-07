The podcast of the Darts Show with Michael van Gerwen | Darts news

It's time to reflect on a brilliant World Darts Championship and we have an idea of ​​Peter Wright's camp, an exclusive with Michael van Gerwen and the rider Hayley Turner joins us.

Colin Lloyd, Michael Bridge and Paul Prenderville are back together in the podcast studio to remember the main conversation topics of the exciting 16 days at Alexandra Palace.

Three guests join the program as well as the team plunges into what was news, after a first world title for Peter Wright, the amazing presentation of Fallon Sherrock and much more.

Michael van Gerwen – It was a case of & # 39; the night after last night & # 39; for the world number 1 that gave us an exclusive conversation 24 hours after his defeat against Snakebite. After his move to Winmau was confirmed, he was optimistic, as expected.

Hayley Turner – The rider was an observer interested in Ally Pally, so after Sherrock's exploits we learned to be a woman in a sport dominated by men, and of course we discovered her nickname and her music.

Colin Lloyd – Our man looks forward to the next 12 months for Snakebite and reflects if there are more races in the store, while reflecting on a disappointing demonstration of some of the game's most important names.

The man behind the darts. – Wright is famous for playing with his darts, so it was a surprise to know how happy he was with his winning set. We listen to Lee Huxtable, who has been working with Peter on what goes into a winning set.

& # 39; They are not darts but & # 39; – the producer sits in the chair to ask the last hot question for our Twitter survey ………..

