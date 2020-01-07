The photos of the set & # 39; Batman & # 39; reveal a possible first look at Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell in the movie

WENN / Avalon

Pattinson is interpreted as Bruce Wayne, also known as the Crusader in Cloak, and Farrell has just been confirmed by director Matt Reeves to play one of the villains, the Penguin.

First photos of the set of "The batman"They have appeared online when the main picture of the film has officially started. The photos, taken by a viewer, take a possible first look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne also known as the titular superhero and Colin Farrell like the penguin

On Monday, January 6, a Twitter user named Wade Gravett shared lots of pictures which, according to reports, were taken while filming outside his office in London. Gotham police cars and a van from a Gotham news channel were seen parked on the street.

There is also a man with a scarf around his face and sitting on a motorcycle that is believed to be Pattinson, but it is also possible that he is actually twice the actor. Meanwhile, Farrell was seen wearing silver hair and holding the Penguin's weapon of choice, an umbrella.

These photos of the set emerged before Matt Reeves confirmed that Farrell is chosen as the penguin aka Oswald Cobblepot. On Monday night, the director tweeted a gif of the 2008 movie "In Bruges" actor and captioned it: "Wait, is that you, #Oz? [Bat Emoji]". While Penguin is not mentioned in the tweet, Oz can be read as an abbreviated version of Oswald, which is Penguin's non-criminal name.

"The Batman" will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne than in the previous movies. Reeves previously shared his vision for the new Batman movie, "It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the movies." He added: "I would love it to be one in which when we embark on the journey of locating criminals and trying to solve a crime, it will allow your character to have a bow so he can go through a transformation." "

Zoe Kravitz joins the cast as Catwoman, Paul Dano is used to play the villain of Batman, The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright it is said that he plays James Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard It has a mysterious role, and fans speculate that it could play district attorney Harvey Dent, who becomes the villain Two-Face.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas across the country on June 25, 2021.