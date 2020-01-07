The Panthers hire Matt Rhule de Baylor as new coach, according to reports

The Panthers have a new boss.

After firing coach Ron Rivera after a Week 13 loss to Washington, Carolina began looking for a replacement. That effort culminated in the hiring of Baylor coach Matt Rhule, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Sources: Baylor coach Matt Rhule finalizing an agreement to become the next Carolina Panthers coach. – Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2020

the # Parents He had a top two by Josh McDaniels and Matt Rhule. The owner David Tepper spent yesterday in Waco with Rhule and his family, and listened enough. Instead of risking Rhule getting on the plane, he made a deal. Rhule is now Carolina's coach. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Rhule has a year of experience as an NFL coach as an assistant coach of the offensive line with the Giants in 2012. He has compiled a 19-23 record with Baylor, changing the schedule from a season of a win in 2017 to a season of 11 triumphs in 2019. Baylor lost this year's Sugar Bowl to Georgia.

Widely considered a program creator, Rhule helped revitalize Baylor's football after the sexual assault scandal that shook the program with sanctions. Rhule was previously the Temple Owls coach, where he led the team to consecutive seasons of 10 wins, the first time in the show's history.

Rhule was also at the top of the Giants list for his vacancy as head coach, and recently rejected the opportunity to interview for the Browns head coach concert. The Panthers were also interested in the Patriots offensive coordinator and former Broncos coach Josh McDaniels.

Rhule, 44, played college ball at Penn State as a linebacker in the 1980s.