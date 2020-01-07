The new dance routine of Courteney Cox and Coco is a flashback of friends

The one who has the routine has just restarted.

Late Monday night, Courteney Cox and daughter Coque Arquette He took TikTok to show his impressive dance moves that rival the infamous Ross and Monica Gellar friends choreography. In the clip, the song "Skinny Lil B Word,quot; generated by the user on the social networking site, sounds in the background, the similar duo moves, kicks and shakes their hips in perfect synchronization before falling off the screen. And although the 15-year-old boy wears a black short blouse and neon green sweatpants, Mom left with a simpler appearance, choosing a gray blouse and black jeans. When the teenager captioned the viral clip, "Family Training."

The video could not be more iconic And the Internet agrees to ask the Internet. "Good night to this courteney cox and coconut video and this video ONLY !!!!!!!" tweeted One fan wrote another on Instagram, "Coco and Court dancing together … This makes my whole damn day."