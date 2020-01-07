The new dance routine of Courteney Cox and Coco is a flashback of friends

Victoria Jones / PA Images via Getty Images
The one who has the routine has just restarted.
Late Monday night, Courteney Cox and daughter Coque Arquette He took TikTok to show his impressive dance moves that rival the infamous Ross and Monica Gellar friends choreography. In the clip, the song "Skinny Lil B Word,quot; generated by the user on the social networking site, sounds in the background, the similar duo moves, kicks and shakes their hips in perfect synchronization before falling off the screen. And although the 15-year-old boy wears a black short blouse and neon green sweatpants, Mom left with a simpler appearance, choosing a gray blouse and black jeans. When the teenager captioned the viral clip, "Family Training."
The video could not be more iconic And the Internet agrees to ask the Internet. "Good night to this courteney cox and coconut video and this video ONLY !!!!!!!" tweeted One fan wrote another on Instagram, "Coco and Court dancing together … This makes my whole damn day."
It is certainly not the first time that Coco, his father is David Arquette"He put aside his natural rhythm." In 2017, with only 12 years, he starred in the music video of the electronic dance song of MONOGEM, "Wild,quot;. A movement directly from mom's playbook. After all, the actress had a great break in the 80s when she appeared in Bruce springsteenThe iconic video "Dancing in the Dark,quot;.
In fact, Coco has often followed in Courteney's footsteps. Or, at least, when it comes to your wardrobe choices. Earlier this year, the cougar city Alum shared an epic recoil from her at the premiere of the 90's Snake Eyes. Next to the photo, she posted a picture of her daughter wearing exactly the same purple dress and peek-a-boo.
"I'm not one to hold on to things," the 55-year-old joked, "But this was a very good buy! 21 years later …"
However, we hope we don't have to wait 21 years for another dance routine!
