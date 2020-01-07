The meeting of Peter Weber and Hannah Brown divides the single nation

Hannah brown it's back.
High school student surprised many of Peter WeberThe main ladies when she left the limo during the premiere of Monday's season of The Bachelor. In fact, the Alabama native appeared not once but twice in the opening episode.
The first time was when she returned the pilot wings Weber had given her as a sign of her affection during season 15 of High school. The second time was when he helped plan a group date and told the women all about his night at the windmill with Weber. That was when things took a dramatic turn. Weber saw Brown cry in a back room and went to comfort her. The two talked about everything from the day he sent Weber home to how he really felt about Brown asking for second place. Tyler cameron. At one point, Brown admitted that he questioned his decisions, and Weber asked him what he would say if he invited her to join women in the single mansion.
"I mean, maybe," she replied. "Oh my God. I mean, there is a lot. I don't know."
In a solo confessional, Weber admitted that he felt torn to see Brown again.
"I can't help how my heart feels," he said. "I look at her, and I just don't want to stop looking at her. And I just want to kiss her and … as if all this had worked. And it didn't, and I know I didn't. And I just feel like a jerk because I have a amazing group of girls here who hope to meet someone who is really ready to have this job for them too, and I don't know. "
So how did Bachelor Nation feel about his appearance? Some members were excited to see Brown on their televisions.
"I love Hannah Brown,quot; Becca Tilley He wrote in part of a tweet. "I want her to be The Bachelorette again."
Evan Bass He also expressed his wish for Brown to return for an upcoming season.
"It doesn't matter who gets out of this limo and how much #TheBachelor tries, I'm still demanding a second from Hannah B Bachelorette party season, "he tweeted with his wife, Carly waddell, apparently according to tweeting, "Word."
Others had some questions.
"Do you expect us to return to Hannah's season?!" Tia Booth He also tweeted: "That was painful to see. Now Peter is going to keep this in mind throughout the season."
Additionally, Diggy Moreland He asked: "Whose season is this?"
"Hannah crying like she was forced to be here," he tweeted. "Your flight to leave was four days ago."
Later he also wrote: "You can see that Hannah flies on hold, because she definitely acts like she has nowhere to be."
Nicole Lopez-Alvar He said he actually "made one of my giant gasps, exaggerated and exaggerated when I saw @hannahbrown appear on my screen while I was eating my calzone and I just drowned."
"Ok, this hurts to see him now," he tweeted. "I love @hannahbrown and tbh I don't know Peter (omg Peter if you're reading this hello ignore all my tweets teehee hello) but yes, I love him too! No! #TheBachelor."
Others were open for a plot twist.
"God, I want Tyler to intervene in this conversation with Peter and invite Hannah out,quot; Nick Viall tweeted
Brown also talked about the episode through Twitter and thanked his fans for their support.
"So that was not an explosion at all," he wrote. "It was really the hardest day, a day I didn't expect to relive. But thanks to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight."
Fans can see how Weber's journey ends to find love by watching The Bachelor Monday nights on ABC.
%MINIFYHTML994d5c3cf810bf502c7fed27409abc0f13%