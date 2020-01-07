The meeting of Peter Weber and Hannah Brown divides the single nation

Hannah brown it's back.

High school student surprised many of Peter WeberThe main ladies when she left the limo during the premiere of Monday's season of The Bachelor. In fact, the Alabama native appeared not once but twice in the opening episode.

The first time was when she returned the pilot wings Weber had given her as a sign of her affection during season 15 of High school. The second time was when he helped plan a group date and told the women all about his night at the windmill with Weber. That was when things took a dramatic turn. Weber saw Brown cry in a back room and went to comfort her. The two talked about everything from the day he sent Weber home to how he really felt about Brown asking for second place. Tyler cameron. At one point, Brown admitted that he questioned his decisions, and Weber asked him what he would say if he invited her to join women in the single mansion.

"I mean, maybe," she replied. "Oh my God. I mean, there is a lot. I don't know."

In a solo confessional, Weber admitted that he felt torn to see Brown again.

"I can't help how my heart feels," he said. "I look at her, and I just don't want to stop looking at her. And I just want to kiss her and … as if all this had worked. And it didn't, and I know I didn't. And I just feel like a jerk because I have a amazing group of girls here who hope to meet someone who is really ready to have this job for them too, and I don't know. "