The masked singer is receiving a spin-off – Fox announces the masked dancer

After two successful seasons of The masked singer – which features celebrities participating in a singing competition while hiding their identities – Fox has decided to add to the franchise with a new spin-off – The masked dancer. For fans of Ellen DeGeneres, this idea may seem a bit familiar, as it has falsified the popular series of foxes in their talk show with a masked dancer parody. And it turns out that DeGeneres will produce the split.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Fox version of The masked dancer he will present celebrities performing "unique dances,quot; in costumes, and a panel will try to guess who the artists are. That task will be extremely difficult without hearing a voice, so fans will have to rely more on track packages.

"We are still impressed by The masked singer massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, The masked dancer, in his program, we were really amazed, "said Rob Wade, President of Entertainment and Special Alternatives at Fox." We are delighted to partner with Ellen in this new format and take The masked singer at a completely new creative level. "

DeGeneres added that he can't wait for the new show because it will be as fun and full of suspense as The masked singer, but with "much more Krumping,quot;.

During one of The Ellen DeGeneres show segments, Masked Singer Panelist Ken Jeong was one of the masked dancers. America has talent Judge Howie Mandel, Will and grace star Sean Hayes, and Dancing with the stars Alumbre Derick Hough has also participated.

Fox has not yet announced who will be the famous panelists or the presenter for the split, and have not yet revealed a release date.

As for The masked singer Season 3 will premiere after Super Bowl LIV on February 2. The first two seasons were aired in 2019 and both scored great. In addition to Jeong, the panelists in The masked singer They are Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger. Jamie Foxx will join the panel as a guest judge for the season 3 premiere.

Last month they concluded season 2 of The masked singer, and it was revealed that the winner behind the Fox mask was Let's make a Deal Host Wayne Brady, followed by runner-up Chris Daughtry with the Rottweiler mask.

After the post-Super Bowl premiere of the show, it will move to the normal time slot on Wednesday night on February 5.



