The masked dancer, complete with dancing stars, arriving at Fox

Of the network he brought The masked singer to America comes The masked dancer. Fox and executive producer Ellen Degeneres they are launching a new celebrity competition program inspired by the segment of The Ellen DeGeneres show.
I like The masked singer, the new series will feature famous contestants covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes, including facial masks, charged with performing "unique dances," Fox said in a press release. The game was introduced in the DeGeneres talk show and previous participants included Sean Hayes, Colton Underwood, Derek Hough Y The masked singer panelist Ken jeong.
"This is going to be as fun and full of suspense as The masked singer, but with much more Krumping, "DeGeneres said in a statement." And I can't wait! "
Fox made the announcement at the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association press tour.
"We are still impressed by The masked singerThe massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, The Masked Dancer, on her show, we were really amazed. " Rob wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "We are delighted to partner with Ellen in this new format and take The Masked Dancer to a whole new creative level."
Past The masked singer the participants include T-Pain, Gladys knight, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, Wayne Brady, Patti LaBelle, Ana Gasteyer Y Crow-Symoné. The series, along with Judges Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and host Nick cannon, returns for a third on Sunday, February 2 after the Super Bowl in Fox.
The masked dancer is an executive production of DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.