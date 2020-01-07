The masked dancer, complete with dancing stars, arriving at Fox

Of the network he brought The masked singer to America comes The masked dancer. Fox and executive producer Ellen Degeneres they are launching a new celebrity competition program inspired by the segment of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

I like The masked singer, the new series will feature famous contestants covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes, including facial masks, charged with performing "unique dances," Fox said in a press release. The game was introduced in the DeGeneres talk show and previous participants included Sean Hayes, Colton Underwood, Derek Hough Y The masked singer panelist Ken jeong.

"This is going to be as fun and full of suspense as The masked singer, but with much more Krumping, "DeGeneres said in a statement." And I can't wait! "