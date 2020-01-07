The Maltese court overturned the condemnation of the rescue ship captain | News

The Malta Court of Appeals overturned its condemnation of the German captain of a migrant rescue ship operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

Claus-Peter Reisch had been convicted in May of not having his ship's record in order and entering the Maltese waters without a permit.

But the Criminal Appeals Court ruled on Tuesday that Reisch did not have the specific criminal intention to violate the law and revoked the original ruling, revoking the fine of 10,000 euros ($ 11,000).

The Mission Lifeline had transported 234 migrants in June 2018 when it entered Maltese waters.

The rescue, one of many that involved private ships belonging to or chartered by aid groups, had sparked an international dispute as European countries doubted what to do with potential refugees.

Finally, the ship was able to dock in Malta and the migrants were distributed among the EU states.

However, the ship was confiscated, but Mission Lifeline spokesman Axel Steier said that now that the case was over, the aid group could recover it.

"We are very relieved and happy. Now we know we did everything right," Steier said in a statement.

For his part, Reisch tweeted: "Wow, amazing … I won."

Mission Lifeline has acquired a new vessel that is being equipped in Germany and plans to resume its rescue in the spring, Steier said. He said the group could no longer use the original ship because no country would offer its flag for registration under "acceptable conditions."

Steier told the Associated Press news agency that the verdict sent a message that rescuing migrants "is not a crime, it is a duty."