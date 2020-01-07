The last season of Schitt’s Creek will be a “love letter” for fans, says creator and star Dan Levy

The popular Canadian comedy Schitt Creek It's starting its sixth and final season this week, and Dan Levy says fans will be happy with the way the story ends. The 36-year-old man who created the show with his father, Eugene Levy, says that finishing something is a daunting task, but the way the story came to him was so organic, writing the final episodes was simple and easy.

Schitt Creek introduces Dan Levy (David), Eugene Levy (Johnny), Catherine O & # 39; Hara (Moira) and Annie Murphy (Alexis) as the Rose family, who were once extremely rich. But, they lost everything due to a corrupt business manager, and ended up in a small town that Johnny bought from David in the early 1990s as a joke.

The Roses had to start over when they arrived at Schitt’s Creek (the name of the city), and for five seasons they have grown unexpectedly while finding their mutual love. The series has received high praise for the writing and for the incredible performances (it received four Emmy nominations last year and has just received more nominations for this year's SAG awards). He also stood out because the city of Schitt’s Creek has no prejudices, something that had never been done on television before.

Dan Levy admits that he felt "nervous,quot; because fans saw the final season because he cares a lot about the quality of the show.

"Nerves are just emotion for people to see this last chapter and, hopefully, enjoy it and be moved in the same way we filmed and did it," Levy said. Persons magazine. "I think fans will be very happy with how this story ends."

Levy said that he had known for quite some time how he wanted to end the show, and that he wanted to lay the groundwork for the end of the series in a way that was easy, instead of feeling that they were carrying tons of information about people.

Levy explained that he saw the end of the series of programs he really loved, and analyzed what made him love them and why they worked. He said the common thread was that the final season had to come to an inevitable conclusion. And that conclusion gave fans what they wanted, but it also gave them something they didn't know they wanted.

Dan Levy doesn't want anything to be expected, and said last season is "a love letter,quot; for Schitt Creek Fans and characters of the show.

Schitt Creek Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, January 7 on PopTV.



