The heiress daughter of Tiny Harris and the son of Kandi Burruss, Ace Hug, in the cutest video of all!

How cute is this clip! All social networks melted collectively when they could see the little ones of Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss interacting!

The video was from Kandi's son, Ace's fourth birthday party, which is why the mother was ready to document any adorable moment.

That said, at some point during the images he shared on his platform, Xscape bandmate Tiny Harris, Heiress's daughter, hugged the boy for the sweetest moment of that special day.

In other words, even though the proud mother had rented a full gym and filled it with all kinds of slides and inflatable houses for little Ace and his friends to enjoy, it was still that adorable little hug among the playmates. That robbed everyone's heart.

As Kandi had hired a photographer to document the birthday party, it seems that the children's hug was his chosen pose for a photo.

And that was not the only complement for which they posed! Toya Johnson's little son, Reign Beaux, also joined the photo shoot at some point, standing between Ace and Heiress.

It is safe to say that these young children already know how to work with the camera and it makes sense since they have famous mothers and have been growing in the spotlight almost all their lives!

The 3-year-old girl even realized at some point that Reign's gray sweatshirt did not sit perfectly, so she proceeded to fix it herself before the photographer took a picture of them. Cute!



