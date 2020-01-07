The Harvey Weinstein trial dismisses more than 40 potential jurors for impartiality

%MINIFYHTML0c4ec9c1be2b08985a3ddda9dac22aca9% %MINIFYHTML0c4ec9c1be2b08985a3ddda9dac22aca10%

Prosecutors and defense attorneys in New York have to find 12 jurors and 6 substitutes to hear the rape and sexual assault case against the producer in disgrace.

More than a third of the potential jurors surveyed on Tuesday, January 7 for the Harvey Weinstein trial in New York had to be dismissed after declaring they cannot be impartial.

The movie mogul in disgrace faces five criminal charges for rape and sexual assault, related to separate incidents with two different women in 2006 and 2013.

The selection of the jury at the Manhattan Supreme Court began on Tuesday, when approximately 120 people were asked about their ability to judge the case only with the evidence presented at the trial, and not with the intense media coverage that the case You have already received.

Outside the group, 43 admitted that they could not weigh the case fairly, and one woman confessed that she would find Weinstein guilty without hearing any of the prosecution's evidence, Variety reports.

Of the remaining, 36 received questionnaires to complete to further determine eligibility, after Judge James Burke informed them that, if they are selected, they should stay away from all the news of the case, avoid the press and not discuss the procedures in social networks. , by phone or email during the trial period, which is expected to last between six and eight weeks, ending on March 6, 2020 or around that date.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are tasked with finding 12 jurors and six alternates to hear the case, which was further complicated on Monday when the Los Angeles authorities announced they had filed four new charges of sex crimes against Weinstein. .

The legal development led the lawyer of the fallen producer, Arthur Aidala, to request a delay in the trial, insisting that a "period of reflection" was necessary to guarantee a fair trial, but the judge rejected his motion.

Weinstein, 67, pleaded not guilty to the charges in New York.

He has repeatedly denied having acted badly, despite facing a mountain of accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior, insisting that all the meetings were consensual.