The great Italian Sergio Parisse will say goodbye to the Six Nations in Rome | Rugby Union News





Sergio Parisse will join his 142 games during the Six Nations

Sergio Parisse will have the opportunity to finish his long test race in Rome during the Six Nations Championship.

However, the 36-year-old will not play the entire tournament, which starts for Azzurri against Wales in Cardiff on February 1.

Parisse had planned to retire after the Rugby World Cup, but he was denied a farewell appearance when Italy's last group match against New Zealand was canceled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

The new head coach of France, Franco Smith, will give him a swan in Rome against Scotland on February 22 or England three weeks later.

Parisse will face Scotland, England or both

"I told Smith my desire to finish my international career in Rome in front of my family, my friends and our fans," said Parisse Corriere dello Sport.

"He agrees that I deserve another game, that I can't end that match canceled by the typhoon."

"I will face Scotland, England or both, but I certainly will not play the entire Six Nations."

Parties of the Six Nations of Italy February 1st Wales February 9 France February 22 Scotland (h) Mar 7 Ireland Mar 14 England (h)

"The national team needs to develop other players with leadership skills.

"If I were permanently in a group, even more if I were a captain, I would occupy certain spaces. Instead, it is time for others to take my place."

No 8 Parisse, who won 142 games, made his debut in Italy against the All Blacks in 2002.

Only two players, the New Zealand World Cup winning captain, Richie McCaw, and the Welsh captain, Alun Wyn Jones, have made more international appearances than him.