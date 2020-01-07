The game exposed to slide in DM of minors

WENN / Instagram / Judy Eddy

Since then, people have been attacking the rapper of & # 39; My Life & # 39; 40 years after a screenshot of his DM is made public, and one says: & # 39; It is too old to be in your dm & # 39 ;.

Things don't look so good for The game. Since then, the rapper found himself in the hot water after a minor girl exposed him by entering his DM on social networks and turned to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of his alleged message.

The game simply left a red-hearted emoji to the girl, who is supposedly still 17 years old, through a private message. The girl did not reveal whether or not she responded to the 40-year-old woman, since she left the photo without a title, but it was enough for people to criticize him.

The supposed private message of the game to the minor.

"I can't stand your weirdo a **. Nasty mouth b *** h," a forum user under a thread about his chat. Someone else said similarly: "He's a jerk, and I'm confused about why someone would want him after touching India Love in public," while another wrote: "She looks like a girl. She's a jerk. Who likes his predator caught a **? He is too old to be in his dm ".

The game has not yet responded to this.

This is not the first time The Game faces similar accusations. Two years ago, he was accused of getting a 15-year-old girl pregnant. Although the rapper "My Life" insisted that the statement "is a lie invented by a child whom I have never met or spoken in my life," his arch-rival 40 Glocc He claimed that The Game paid the girl and threatened to keep the true history of the authorities.

Taking his Instagram account, Glocc said The Game was trying to hide the girl and her baby by giving a plane ticket to the US. UU. to ** up !! & # 39; Gayme & # 39; a child molester, "he said at the time.