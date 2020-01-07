The dismissal of Antonio Conte cost Chelsea 26.6 million pounds, accounts show | Soccer news

The Premier League club has paid more than £ 90 million in compensation to dismissed managers since 2004





Antonio Conte was fired by Chelsea in 2018 after two years in charge

Chelsea has paid more than 26 million pounds for the dismissal of Antonio Conte.

The latest accounts of the Premier League club show that they paid a total of £ 26.6 million in compensation to former head coach Conte and his backroom staff and legal costs.

Conte was fired by Chelsea in July 2018 after two years in charge, and then was replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

The former Italy Conte midfielder led Chelsea to the 2017 Premier League title, but was fired a year later with 12 months remaining in his contract since the team finished fifth and could not qualify for the Champions League.

Conte, who is currently in charge of Inter Milan, also led Chelsea to victory in the 2018 FA Cup, with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the final.

"Exceptional articles in the current year of £ 26.6 million relate to changes with respect to the management of the men's team and the coaching staff, along with the associated legal costs," reads Chelsea's latest set of published accounts, for the year ending June 30, 2019.

Chelsea has paid more than £ 90 million in compensation to dismissed managers since Roman Abramovich became owner of the club in 2004.

