The daughters of Dog the Bounty Hunter beat their new rumored GF for moving home

Duane Chapman's daughter, Lyssa, claims that Moon Angell dated her brother before falling in love with her father, while Cecily criticizes her father's new girlfriend as & # 39; narcissistic & # 39 ;.

Dog the bounty hunter a.k.a. Duane ChapmanThe daughters have spoken once more publicly against their supposed new girlfriend Moon Angell. Lyssa Chapman He went to Twitter on Monday, January 6 to make an amazing claim about Moon, who is said to be Duane and his late wife Beth chapmanShe is an assistant, accusing her of going out with her brother before approaching her father.

"Baby Lyssa" tweeted: "If someone who knew your family dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmother died, what would you do?" Apparently, she is also upset that Moon takes over Beth's closet and adds: "If you went to your mother's closet and saw that she moved all her clothes and replaced her with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho."

Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, beats her supposed new girlfriend Moon Angell.

When someone claimed that he had no right to meddle in his father's love life, Lyssa replied: "My father is a RAISED MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name will not go down in history as a person." who supported this. "

But Lyssa is not the only one of Duane's children who is against her supposed new relationship with Moon. Cecily Chapman, who had been quiet about the situation for some time, also lashed out at his father's rumored new GF in his social media account.

She published Tuesday: "I've been very quiet about the circumstances, but what kind of & # 39; friend & # 39; moves to the house of a dead friend with her husband? AND ACT AS THEY DID NOT DO ANYTHING EVIL?" Cecily also called Moon "narcissistic."

Cecily Chapman also speaks against Moon.

Lyssa previously lashed out at Moon for following his father "weeks" after the death of his wife Beth. "You are a disgusting woman," he tweeted in December. "Anyone who moves in with a man weeks after losing his wife, who was supposed to be a & # 39; friend & # 39 ;, is the lowest scum on the planet, which for you was not so far from where I was before. God will catch you MARY! "

Dog has not responded to his daughter's claims, but recently posted a photo of him and Moon smiling. "Thank you LUNA !!!!" He captioned it.