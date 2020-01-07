The CW has just renewed all its current shows

God bless you, CW.

The network decided to bring us some of the best news today by announcing that each of its current programs is renewed for the 2020/2021 season. Of course, it feels a bit like a crime to make us think in 2021 when we are just a week in 2020, but at least it is a happy crime. The happiest crime of all, if you are a CW fan.

This includes All american, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC & # 39; s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The flash, In the dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell, New MexicoY Supergirl.

Of course, this does not include Supernatural, ArrowY 100, which was announced to end in 2020.

Katy Keene, the Riverdale spin-off that has not yet been released, also got into the fun with an order of 13 additional scripts for its first season, which will premiere on February 6.