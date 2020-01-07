The CW has just renewed all its current shows

God bless you, CW.
The network decided to bring us some of the best news today by announcing that each of its current programs is renewed for the 2020/2021 season. Of course, it feels a bit like a crime to make us think in 2021 when we are just a week in 2020, but at least it is a happy crime. The happiest crime of all, if you are a CW fan.
This includes All american, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC & # 39; s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The flash, In the dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell, New MexicoY Supergirl.
Of course, this does not include Supernatural, ArrowY 100, which was announced to end in 2020.
Katy Keene, the Riverdale spin-off that has not yet been released, also got into the fun with an order of 13 additional scripts for its first season, which will premiere on February 6.
This means a second season for Batwoman Y Nancy Drew, While All american, Charmed, In the dark, LegaciesY Roswell, New Mexico all will enter their third season, and Dynasty Y Black Lightning It will be in the fourth season. Riverdale will go to the fifth season, Supergirl Y Legends of Tomorrow in the sixth season, and The flash in the seventh season.
This is becoming a fun tradition for CW. Last January, they also announced a similar renovation for almost all of their shows, except for All american Y Roswell. Those shows quickly renewed after they became popular on Netflix, because The CW is not about to disappoint us all with an unsolved suspense. And that is why they are the best.
Just kidding, we love all networks equally. (But we would love everyone MORE equally if they didn't cancel the shows before their time).