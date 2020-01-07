The creator of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy, admits that he cried for hours after filming wrapped – "I was not ready to go,quot;

The sixth and last season of Schitt Creek It's almost here, but creator and star Dan Levy isn't ready to say goodbye. Just when the program is achieving major success and scoring multiple Emmy nominations, the Roses are starting their farewell season.

The cast and crew began filming the final episodes last spring, and it turned out to be an emotional experience for Levy (David Rose) and his co-stars Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), Catherine O & # 39; Hara (Moira Rose) and Annie. Murphy (Alexis Rose).

" I wasn't ready to leave, but the story was ready to end."@danjlevy in #SchittsCreek https://t.co/p92XKqwNxB – GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) January 7, 2020

After reading the last two episodes, O & # 39; Hara said he cried so much he looked like Alice Cooper, and Dan Levy found himself crying randomly in the grocery store.

"It was very, very difficult," Levy said. GQ. "The last day of filming was the most emotional day I think I had in my life. I cried, I mean, five hours in a row, to the point where I had a headache and didn't know what to do with my life. I cried when I removed David's shoes. I will never wear those shoes again, nor do I want to, but I was very sad to take them off. "

Still, the cast believes that this is the perfect time to go. Eugene Levy, who is Dan's real-life father, and also his television father, said they are still on an "upward trajectory," and the audience continues to grow every season.

Surreal thinking about how far this show has come. Honored to be able to share these last 14 episodes with all of you starting tonight with our season premiere at @CBC Y @PopTV. I hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoy doing them. X https://t.co/eSAOqI770W – dan levy (@danjlevy) January 7, 2020

Schitt Creek it premiered on CBC in Canada and on Pop TV in the United States in 2015. But it was not until the program arrived on Netflix in 2017 that millions of viewers began to discover this sweet story about a family that was once rich and was forced to move to a small town in the middle of nowhere after losing his fortune.

Inspired by actress Kim Basinger buying a small city in Georgia in the late 1980s, Dan Levy created Schitt Creek after wondering what would happen if a family like the Kardashians suddenly lost everything they had. The series began with the expulsion of the Roses from their rich lifestyle due to corrupt business managers, and their only remaining asset was a city that Johnny bought for David as a joke.

Now that it's season 6, the Roses have settled in life at Schitt’s Creek, and fans can't wait to see how the story ends.

"From start to finish, our show will be exactly what it was meant to be," said Dan Levy. “The biggest mistake you can make on television is to turn away the focus of the characters and the storytelling to meet the expectations of the audience. The audience is there because you have done something right. "

The star of & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39; Emily Hampshire says the final season & # 39; Rip Your Heart Out & # 39; (Exclusive) https://t.co/NjlEJ6vufx pic.twitter.com/7w9DlBGfBe – Alisan 📖 (@alisan_uk) January 7, 2020

Levy began to think about how the program would end during Season 3. And, after he was resumed for two more seasons during Season 4, he decided that a six-season race would be perfect.

Although "I wasn't ready to leave,quot; when the time came, the story was ready to end. Levy says he wishes there was more story to tell because he would love to do this forever. But, respecting the characters and the quality of the story made him feel that six seasons were more than enough.

"I intended to finish it in the fifth season, and then they picked us up for two seasons," Dan Levy explained. “And I thought, that's fine, well… now I can spend 28 episodes instead of 14 building the last chapters of this series. The moment I knew it was the moment I started writing until the end. "

Ad

The sixth and last season of Schitt Creek premieres on Tuesday, January 7 on Pop TV.



Post views:

0 0