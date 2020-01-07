The competitiveness of the Superleague, the new Roses and the increase in the world level could boost netball in 2020 | Netball news





The Superleague has an important role to play when it comes to England continuing to be internationally competitive

Tamsin Greenway shares his netball wishes in 2020, from Vitality Superleague to raising the bar globally to boost the sport.

First of all, what I would like to see is the most competitive Vitality Netball Superleague season we have ever had.

In the last two seasons, the level of competitiveness has begun to change. Now there is a central group of teams in the middle that are pushing the best teams, but we have to start working towards a league where we have goal-by-goal games in all areas.

It is easy to say and harder to achieve, but for England to remain competitive internationally, it must focus on making the league as competitive as possible, as quickly as possible.

Over the years, people have tried to manipulate it to make that happen. They have observed that clubs can only have so many England players on one team or that they have used other rule changes to try.

The reality is that the only way to reach consistent games goal by goal is through clubs, coaches and players who raise the bar. This happens through training, intensity, tactics and understanding of the game by players and coaches, which takes time.

The distribution of quality shooters throughout the league seems positive for 2020

However, I think that a key area that will help in this season is the natural spread of shooters.

In netball, you always win the ball and that doesn't take away anything from the defenders. The defenders win you championships, but you must have that key shooter that will help you reach 50 magical goals or more, or at least an association like Jo Harten and Helen Housby who do it together.

Taking a look at the franchises this year, there are key shooters that will make a difference in all areas and that is a step in the right direction.

Emerging roses

Next, I would like to see a new center and a new archer archer for the Roses over the course of the year because I think those two positions will be key for England to move forward.

The Roses are going through a transition, players like Serena Guthrie and Geva Mentor are in different stages in their careers, so now is the time for the next generation to emerge.

Geva Mentor was selected for England at the age of 15 and has been an integral part of her success since

England has relied so much on Serena and Geva, which is not a bad thing given its world-class ability, but having taken or taken time out, one of the youngest players must step up and take England.

We don't want to make it to the end of the year and we're still thinking, will it be Amy Carter, Gabs Marshall or Nat Panagarry as the new center of England? And who is the next archer of the Roses?

I would really like to see those two positions have outstanding players at the end of the season, which means a great year ahead. We have to move to 2021 knowing all about England's next players.

World superstar

Will the next 12 months see another player put himself in Folau's place?

While we are on the issue of players, with the retirement of Maria Folau, I want a new world superstar!

It is fair to say that on the court Maria captured love and attention throughout the world for her long range shot, her effortless style of play and her freshness under pressure.

There have been very few players that have this status, Maria and Sharni Layton are probably the two that stand out for me. But with both of them no longer playing, I want to see another player take on the netball of the brand.

International disorders

England and Jamaica are two sides that will go to court for the Vitality Nations Cup in January

Then, in 2020 I would like to see more international problems and I think this is the year we could see them happen.

New Zealand is contributing a different side to the Nations Cup, one without Laura Langman, Casey Kopua and Maria Folau.

South Africa did not have Karla Pretorius for their last tour, while England still does not have players like Housby and Harten, so it has all these players that enter and leave international teams.

This not only helps to increase the depth of talent within nations, but also provides an opportunity for the playing field to level slightly.

When it comes to the development of international teams, they need to beat the best teams to gain confidence. I remember that when I played for England, the first time we beat Australia was a game changer.

When I grew up, England didn't beat Australia, so in your head you never beat Australia, it just didn't happen, and it was always about trying to be close to them. Then, when we beat them for the first time, our perception changed.

Now, we have an entire generation of players who grow up thinking that it is quite common to beat Australia and compete with them. That is a massive change in culture.

But the inconvenience is not only about England creating waves against the great teams.

For world netball, I would like to see Jamaica act together because her group is very talented. I would like to see South Africa pressing against the teams. We know they can compete in the games, but I want them to take it to a new level and follow it to win.

I really believe that we have to have some more international inconvenience because we want the global netball scenario to be closer.

I am realistic and I know that the world order will not change immediately. But, there is no reason why, with the number of coaches, the accessibility of world netball and global leagues, teams away from the "best,quot; cannot start changing the game.

Global support and financing

My last wish for 2020, which is linked to the previous one to try to make the world game more competitive, is that the world calendar is a priority to help give teams more opportunities against the leading & # 39; 39 ;. This is also linked to the financing point of vital importance.

How are we going to finance netball within some of the African and Caribbean nations that have incredibly talented players within them?

Zimbabwe had an impressive debut at the Netball World Cup, but how do we make sure this isn't unique?

Do you need coaching and development support? Do they need more opportunities against high class teams? Do you need support from players at the elite and grassroots levels? If the answer is & # 39; yes & # 39; To one or all, how does that happen financially? And how can we help that happen?

For me, taking players out of their countries or regions to get opportunities around the world or simply putting coaches in the countries is not necessarily the answer. They are part of this and help for a short time, but we also need long-term plans.

I'm sure there are backstage conversations, so I'd love to know about them and, ultimately, what we can do to boost global netball as a brand in 2020.

