The art of a farewell: Dan Levy at the end of Schitt & # 39; s Creek Right

"I mean, I give every season, and particularly every end of the season, an intense amount of scrutiny, time and consideration. And being this the end of the series, I think it's something I've been thinking about for years," Levy said. Pointing out that he had an idea of ​​what to do with the previously wealthy family forced to move to the small town of Schitt's Creek in the third season.

%MINIFYHTML990d2ab991f23bc0ed4e031e7130a34b11% %MINIFYHTML990d2ab991f23bc0ed4e031e7130a34b12%

With an ending for Johnny (Eugene Levy, who co-created the series with his son), Moira (Catherine O & # 39; Hara), David (Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) already brewing for three seasons, Levy had to lay the groundwork and take his characters to that point.

"So, for me, it was about reaching that conclusion and making sure that all the pieces fit together, and that we weren't stuck in that complicated scenario in which you try to tie everything in four episodes," Levy said. He said in December after the program received two nominations for the SAG Awards. "I feel we have laid the groundwork for something quite special and rewarding for fans. I mean, I think the last season of the show really is a love letter for them and their support, while respecting the characters."