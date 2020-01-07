The art of a farewell: Dan Levy at the end of Schitt & # 39; s Creek Right

The old saying is: "It's very difficult to say goodbye," and knowing how and when to say goodbye in the world of television is an even more difficult feat. Some programs last beyond their expiration date. Some shows end before they really begin. And then there are shows like Schitt & # 39; s Creek. The Pop TV comedy reached new heights in the fifth season in terms of viewers and praise, and is now coming to an end with the premiere of the sixth and final season on Tuesday, January 7. But don't worry, star of the series and co-creator Dan levy He has planned this for years.
Levy said he was thinking about the end of the Rose family long before announcing that the sixth season would be the last of the show. And if he did his job well, it is an ending that will leave fans satisfied while doing the right thing with the characters they have loved.
"I mean, I give every season, and particularly every end of the season, an intense amount of scrutiny, time and consideration. And being this the end of the series, I think it's something I've been thinking about for years," Levy said. Pointing out that he had an idea of what to do with the previously wealthy family forced to move to the small town of Schitt's Creek in the third season.
With an ending for Johnny (Eugene Levy, who co-created the series with his son), Moira (Catherine O & # 39; Hara), David (Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) already brewing for three seasons, Levy had to lay the groundwork and take his characters to that point.
"So, for me, it was about reaching that conclusion and making sure that all the pieces fit together, and that we weren't stuck in that complicated scenario in which you try to tie everything in four episodes," Levy said. He said in December after the program received two nominations for the SAG Awards. "I feel we have laid the groundwork for something quite special and rewarding for fans. I mean, I think the last season of the show really is a love letter for them and their support, while respecting the characters."
Satisfactory TV endings, especially during a time when it seems that nothing has disappeared from the world of television thanks to revivals and a life of endless transmission, have become difficult to achieve. Do you end a show with a specific purpose, putting everything to bed? Do you leave the door open in the hope of a revival fueled by nostalgia? What happens to the Rose family of Schitt & # 39; s Creek It is kept secret, but whatever the ending, and how it will be received by the spectators, it is something that Levy has thought a lot about.
"I think that's the difficult dynamic, how do you give fans what they want, and you also give the characters what they want and need? And sometimes those are two different things. I always find that my favorite endings of the series that I will see again and once again, they are the ones that really satisfy the fan base: the fans of the program, the people who have taken the time of their lives, hours and hours and hours to sit with these people, giving them what they want, while they are at the same time offering them something they didn't know they wanted. And that's my kind of mandate for this last season, "said Levy.
The final season begins with the Roses at different crosses. David and Patrick (Noah Reid) have a booming business (and a wedding to plan), Johnny and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) they have a thriving motel in their hands, Moira is recovering from a professional setback and Alexis' public relations work is accelerating. That is just the professional side of things. Personally and emotionally, the Rose family has grown exponentially. That is one of Levy's favorite changes during the six seasons (three years at the time of the show) in the lives of David, Alexis, Johnny and Moira.
"I mean, it will always tickle the fact that intimacy continues to surprise and delight these people as if they had never experienced it before. And playing with it on a slightly more substantial level in this last season has been really fun. And it is a testimony, once again, of the strength of the cast that has been able to walk that tightrope of comedy and sentimentality with such ease, grace and skill, "said Levy. "Getting to see them in this last season really handles all that with the kind of delicacy they have done. It was amazing to see them. And yes, I mean, I think there is a lot to tie and you know, you know you have to choose your battles in terms of (Laughs) what you want to deal with and what you want to leave to the audience’s imagination, and I think, I hope, we’ve chosen the right paths for these people, and we’ve earned the kind of emotionality we’re playing with in this last season ".
The end of Schitt & # 39; s Creek looming for the spectators, and a chapter in Levy's life comes to an end, but that has not prevented the creator from thinking about the future of the Roses. Yes, although he spent years writing about this ending due to the affection he feels for the people he works with and the product they produce, he can't help thinking about working with them again.
"Moving away from the program or choosing to finish the program, when we did it, it was really out of respect for the program, and not for other things than that. I could work with these people for the rest of my life," Levy said. Once the dust has settled, he added, Levy would be open to revisit the characters he has spent all this time with, since he comes up with an idea "that feels appropriate for these people to reconnect. ".
"I would love that … I never like to operate in black and white. I think that, for now, these stories have led to a really lovely conclusion. But I hope that in the future, there is a reason to retake those stories again, and if that's (laughs) like a movie or other Christmas special or whatever, "said Levy. "I would love to work with these actors again."
Schitt & # 39; s Creek the sixth season premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. on pop tv