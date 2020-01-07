The Algerian president calls Tripoli of Libya a & # 39; red line & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTML9cc1c844718f8bb7ce16c959efbf9ec79% %MINIFYHTML9cc1c844718f8bb7ce16c959efbf9ec710%

The internationally recognized head of Libya met with the Algerian president during an official visit to discuss tensions in his country.

Libya He was plunged into chaos after the overthrow and murder of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. Since 2014, he has been divided into eastern and western rival administrations.

Tensions increased in April last year when the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, which supports the eastern government, launched an offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli, seat of the Government of the National Agreement (GNA).

During Monday's meeting with the head of GNA Fayez al-Sarraj, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called Tripoli "a red line that nobody should cross,quot;.

Also urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities to achieve peace and stability in Libya, according to the APS news agency of Algeria.

Tebboune said that since the beginning of the Libyan crisis, Algeria has adopted the principle of "finding a political solution to protect the unity of the Libyan people and the territorial integrity of the country without foreign intervention."

The meeting came before a separate visit to Algeria by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, whose country sent military units to Libya to support the al-Sarraj government.

The GNA recently sought help from Turkey, whose parliament passed a bill that allows the government to send troops to Libya to shore up the Tripoli government in line with an agreement between the two sides.

On Saturday, the parliament based in eastern Libya voted unanimously against the agreements that the government based in Tripoli signed with Ankara at the end of November.

Erdogan: Turkish forces in Libya

A day later, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced that his soldiers had begun to deploy in the country of North Africa.

Erdogan said Turkey's goal was "not to fight,quot;, but "to support the legitimate government and avoid a humanitarian tragedy."

Last week, Haftar, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, had asked the Libyans to take up arms in response to Turkey's expected military movement.

"We accept the challenge and declare jihad and a call to arms," ​​he said. said in a televised speech on Friday.

The UN special envoy to Libya said Monday that he was "angry,quot; about foreign interference in the war-torn country.

"I am really angry to see that everyone wants to talk about Libya and very few people want to talk about Libyans, what happens to Libyans," Ghassan Salame said after a two-hour meeting with the UNSC.

The European Union expressed concern about an "imminent,quot; escalation of violence around Tripoli.

"The European Union calls on all parties to participate in a political process under the leadership of the United Nations," Josep Borrell, the High EU representative for foreign affairs, said Monday.