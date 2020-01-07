The African nation of Nigeria agrees to grant Cardi B citizenship!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Cardi B may be a citizen of the African nation of Nigeria very soon.

Cardi went to Twitter last weekend and announced that he would present his citizenship in Nigeria. She tweeted: "Naaaaa, these memes are screwed (emojis that cry), but shit is no joke! Especially from New York. It's sad that this man puts Americans in danger. The dumbest move Trump made to date … I am applying for my Nigerian citizenship. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here