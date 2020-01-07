The African nation of Nigeria agrees to grant Cardi B citizenship!

Cardi B may be a citizen of the African nation of Nigeria very soon.

Cardi went to Twitter last weekend and announced that he would present his citizenship in Nigeria. She tweeted: "Naaaaa, these memes are screwed (emojis that cry), but shit is no joke! Especially from New York. It's sad that this man puts Americans in danger. The dumbest move Trump made to date … I am applying for my Nigerian citizenship. "

Well, now she can have her citizenship. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, president of the Nigerian diaspora commission, responded to Cardi's tweet and invited her to return to Nigeria.

"@Iamcardib As head of the Diaspora for Ngr, we can't wait to receive it again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Gate of Return in Badagry. It's an indescribable experience."

Cardi was the last in Nigeria when she performed at the Livespot X Festival on Saturday (December 7). During the same trip, he also performed in Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium in the capital city.

And the Dominican rapper fell in love with the country. He visited an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria and donated diapers, bottled water and women's products for women at the orphanage.

The music executive, Brooklyn Johnny, who was with Cardi on the trip, told fans that they loaded all the supplies they could take to the orphanage. "We spent our only free time in Nigeria buying children in need," he wrote. "We literally bought what the vehicles we had in our convoy could carry … Today was a good day."