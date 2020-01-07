The actor of & # 39; Glee & # 39; Max Adler waiting for a baby with a wife

%MINIFYHTML315c2adb84bc91019a2d82e945e9e1f79% %MINIFYHTML315c2adb84bc91019a2d82e945e9e1f710%

Instagram

By sharing the happy news about his impending first child, the actor who plays Dave Karofsky in the music series admits having received "offers to take care of children" and "generous gifts".

Up News Info –

Ex "Joy"star Max adler He is ready to become a dad.

The actor's wife, Jennifer, is pregnant with the couple's first child.

"Everyone is very excited for us and we can't wait to meet our son," Max tells People. "We are having a child!"

%MINIFYHTML315c2adb84bc91019a2d82e945e9e1f711% %MINIFYHTML315c2adb84bc91019a2d82e945e9e1f712%

"We have been given many good tips, offers to take care of children and so many wonderful and generous tips to help us begin this exciting journey."

Jennifer reveals that she suffers from "severe heartburn," and adds: "A friend told me that means he will have full hair when he arrives, so we'll have to wait and see!"

<br />

She also praised her husband, revealing that Max can't do enough for her, "He gives excellent massages, cooks delicious and healthy meals and got me a prenatal vacation massage. And if I need to pick something up from the floor, he will jump and will grab it for me. "