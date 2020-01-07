Home Entertainment The 50 Cent and Starz plan will sue French Montana for a...

The 50 Cent and Starz plan will sue French Montana for a power leak!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15
Logo

50 Cent is about to take revenge on his hip hop nemesis, rapper French Montana.

According to several people who know it, the Starz and Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson network are preparing to file a lawsuit against the French, for copyright infringement. French leaked a complete scene from the last episode of Power.

In an attempt to return at age 50, French recorded a full scene of the best-rated television show and illegally leaked it on Instagram. And he will have to pay for that according to Starz and 50.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©