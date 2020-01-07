The 50 Cent and Starz plan will sue French Montana for a power leak!

50 Cent is about to take revenge on his hip hop nemesis, rapper French Montana.

According to several people who know it, the Starz and Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson network are preparing to file a lawsuit against the French, for copyright infringement. French leaked a complete scene from the last episode of Power.

In an attempt to return at age 50, French recorded a full scene of the best-rated television show and illegally leaked it on Instagram. And he will have to pay for that according to Starz and 50.

Look:

A person with knowledge of the events in Starz told MTO News: "What French did was scandalous and illegal, let's go after him." The informant continued: "It is quite dry and dry, from a legal point of view. You will have to pay millions for this."

And even if French does not have the millions to pay, it has many new assets that the network and 50 Cent can pursue.

French and the last dispute of the 50s began when French published about a used Bugatti 2008 that he bought. 50 Cent, who recently bought the 2020 version of the same car for $ 4 million, began to flow in French over his second-hand purchase.

Imagine if 50 takes Bugatti de French out of the lawsuit. The trolling will be endless. . .