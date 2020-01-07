The 5 most memorable roles of Reema Lagoo

On the anniversary of the birth of Bollywood's favorite mother on screen, the late Reema Lagoo, we in Filmfare remember it. Although Reema Lagoo passed away on May 18, 2017, three years later, his characters still remain engraved in the memory of fans.

After Nirupa Roy and Raakhee, Reema Lagoo was perhaps the most popular and beloved mother in Hindu movies. While he has more than 160 films in his name, his most famous roles were those of a mother. From the suffering matriarch to the "great mom,quot;, she stood out playing everything. She balanced the charm of the old world with modern liberalism. In a quick summary, we bring you the 5 most memorable roles of your career. These films and characters established the image of Reema Lagoo as a mother we love to love. A tribute to the veteran …

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Her first major impact role as a mother, Reema Lagoo played Salman Khan's mother in Maine Pyar Kiya. This was one of the first times that a mother was more like a confidant of her son. Her character, Kaushalya, supported her son's romance even when her husband vehemently opposed.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun …! (1994)

Possibly the greatest and most memorable role of his career, Reema Lagoo played the mother of Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane in this great Indian wedding party of a movie. She was like a friend to her daughters. He had a great husband in Anupam Kher, but he also had a friendly equation with the killer Alok Nath, his daughter-in-law Renuka's father-in-law. She also sang, danced and told jokes. This was a character where Reema Lagoo made the Indian mother look so cool.

Hum Saath Saath Hain (1997)

In Hum Saath Saath Hain, he paired with Alok Nath while playing the parents of Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl and Neelam Kothari. In this role, Reema was more the ideal mother. She gives equal care and importance to her stepson played by Mohnish. She played the emotional foothold and anchor of her family. Every relationship in your family develops under your guidance.

Vaastav (1999)

This movie presented the toughest role of Reema Lagoo. She played Sanjay Dutt's mother, but in the classic gangstaer saga she opposed her criminal forms. She gave up her son's wealth but did not give up on him. In the end, he even shoots his own son. This was a rough mother's role.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

In Kal Ho Naa Ho, Reema Lagoo once again played a supportive mother who is the emotional anchor for her son. Only this time his son, played by Shah Rukh Khan, has a terminal illness and is also juggling a tragic romance. In such terrible circumstances, Reema's mother act brings a voice of reason and comfort to the story.