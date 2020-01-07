Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr should not miss their chance to organize one of the best boxing fights | Boxing News





Crawford discussed with Spence Jr on social networks

At some point in the last 24 hours, two of the best fighters in the world held a telephone conversation to discuss a fight, if you believe what you read in their frank public dispute on social networks.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr, the rival welterweight world champions, disagree on why one of the most desirable fights the sport can offer is no closer to being made. Wherever your loyalty is, the window of opportunity for these two teachers to be at the peak of their powers is slowly closing.

"We both agree that the fight will happen," Crawford said to conclude his online defamation match. But when?

@ErrolSpenceJr I am ready when you are ready. In fact, I was ready even before having a 147 LB fight. As I have been told, you cheated these people, but not me every time you return well. I will smoke all you have to do is sign the contract below and I am in your head. – Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) January 6, 2020

Bob says I won't be back soon 😂😂 – Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) January 5, 2020

They have three of the four major welterweight championships, are undefeated in 62 combined fights and need each other to put the cherry on top of their own careers.

Crawford, Nebraska's three-peso world champion, has long been regarded as one of the world's pound-for-pound elites: he became the undisputed champion of the super lightweight division by destroying Julius Indongo in 2017 and joining the four main belts

But his successful move to welterweight has put Crawford a short distance from greatness. He knocked out Jeff Horn in his first fight in the biggest division to become a WBO champion, then last year he beat Amir Khan and a month ago Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

Spence Jr was announced to come to Sheffield to take the IBF welterweight belt from Kell Brook two years ago.

In 2019, he finished the unbeaten streak of 39 fights by Mikey Garcia (who was stepping up two divisions) and then won an exciting battle against Shawn Porter, in which he added the WBC belt to his waist. But the year ended with a horrible car accident: Spence Jr escaped with minor injuries and insists that it will not affect his career, but it is another delay in the fight dreamed of Crawford.

It seems unlikely that, every time Spence Jr is fit to box again, he jumps straight into his biggest fight.

Crawford is the WBO champion with a 36-0 record

Spence Jr is 26-0 with the IBF gold and the WBC

"When I got to the division, everyone said I had to get a degree first," Crawford barked on social media. "I'm just here for another excuse, what's up?"

Spence Jr replied that he had told Crawford promoter Bob Arum what it would take to reach an agreement. He also argued with Crawford's sister, who had entered.

Crawford then told Spence Jr, "cool guy," to "heal,quot; in a fun twist to anger online, but the serious problem is how far this fight could be.

Much of this depends on the healing of Spence Jr from his car accident, after how carefully he decides to resume his career.

Rival power brokers are another obstacle to overcome: Crawford is with Arum's Top Rank, but Spence Jr (and Keith Thurman, Porter and Manny Pacquiao) are with the influential adviser Al Haymon. The opportunity to fight the WBA champion Pacquiao, for example, can be logistically easier for Spence Jr to agree.

But it is Crawford and Spence Jr that boxing fans want to see, above all. Two spiteful personalities and calculating hitters who have barely shown weaknesses among themselves would be a fascinating fight. Floyd Mayweather and Pacquiao waited too long to resolve their rivalry that developed over years, and Crawford and Spence Jr must learn from that and not lose their chance.