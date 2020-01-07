Tensions between the United States and Iran: what powers of war does Trump have? The | USA news

Washington DC – Tensions between the United States and Iran increased dramatically last week after US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Iran has promised severe reprisals.

Since then, Trump has threatened to "hit back,quot; if Iran attacks any US or US site.

Plus:

"The United States will fight back quickly and completely, and perhaps disproportionately," Trump tweeted over the weekend. He also said that the US UU. He had identified 52 Iranian targets that the US UU. It could attack, including Iranian cultural sites, that could constitute a war crime if carried out.

Enraged that they were not consulted before the murder of Soliemani, House Democrats have planned a vote on a War Powers Resolution "to limit the president's military actions with respect to Iran."

Iranian guards in front of the United Nations office in Tehran show photos of the late Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani during a protest against his murder with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandi, in an air raid at Baghdad airport ( West Asia News Agency / Nazanin Tabatabaee / Reuters)

The Trump administration has defended its movement, claiming that Soleimani was planning an "imminent,quot; attack against US forces in Iraq.

As the Chamber prepares a vote, here is a look at the War Powers Resolution of 1973 and how it fits into the context of current tensions between Iran and the United States:

What is the resolution of the war powers of the United States of 1973?

Under the Constitution of the United States, the authority to direct military action is divided between Congress and the president.

Congress has the power to declare war, while the president, as commander in chief, has the power to use the army to defend the United States.

From the beginning, presidents and Congress have discussed whether presidents have constitutional authority to send forces to hostilities abroad without authorization from Congress, according to a history of the law prepared by the Congressional Research Service.

Such disputes gave way to the Resolution of Powers of War, also known as the Law of Powers of War, which was enacted in 1973 on the veto of then President Richard Nixon. Congress wanted to limit Nixon's ability to further engage US forces in the unpopular Vietnam war.

The law establishes the procedures that Congress and the president must follow when sending US forces to hostilities.

It requires that the president consult "in all possible instances,quot; with Congress before sending troops to real or imminent hostilities and then submit a report to Congress each time US forces deploy in impending conflicts or conflicts. The president must also inform Congress within 48 hours after the introduction of US forces into hostilities.

Once the forces are committed, the resolution requires withdrawal within 60 days (90 days in some circumstances) unless Congress authorizes the use of force or extends the time limit.

Why are war powers a problem now?

Trump's orderly attack on Soleimani, a major escalation, at the end of last month in Iraq was carried out without consulting or notifying Congress. He put US forces in an impending conflict, including a potential war with Iran that Congress has not authorized, the Democrats argue.

The Trump administration has increased tensions with Iran since taking office in 2017. One of Trump's first decisions was to withdraw unilaterally from Iran's nuclear agreement backed by the United Nations in 2015, the JCPOA.

What will Congress do now?

The House of Representatives of the United States will vote this week on a Resolution of Powers of War that seeks to limit Trump's ability to act against Iran, the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced Sunday.

"Last week, the Trump administration carried out a provocative and disproportionate military air attack targeting high-level Iranian military officers," Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"This action endangered our service members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran," he said.

In the United States Senate, where the resolution is expected to face an uphill battle, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said he will demand a vote of the Republican majority.

Protesters in Iran burn an American flag during a demonstration on the US air strike in Iraq that killed Soleimani (Vahid Salemi / AP Photo)

"We should not go to war with Iran on the basis of a presidential decision without consulting Congress," Kaine told MSNBC television last week.

"We can't let the president make this decision on his own," Kaine said. Even if a resolution is passed in the House and Senate, it is likely that he will face a Trump veto.

The Trump administration will give a classified briefing to congressional leaders on Tuesday. The full House and Senate will receive separate classified reports on Wednesday.

When has Congress authorized war?

After the attacks of September 11, 2001 in Al Qaeda in the United States, Congress authorized the use of military force in Afghanistan and around the world against Al Qaeda.

In 2002, Congress granted President George W. Bush authority to invade Iraq on the pretext, which later turned out to be false, that then Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was building weapons of mass destruction.

As of June 2014, former President Barack Obama repeatedly notified Congress about strikes and deployments against ISIL (also known as ISIS) in Syria.

Obama and Trump claimed the authorization of the authorizations of the 2001 and 2002 Congress for the military campaign against ISIL.

In recent years, there has been an ongoing debate in Congress about whether the authorizations of 2001 and 2002 should be replaced by a new congressional authority more closely adapted for US military action.

The United States currently has 60,000 soldiers in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the Pentagon.