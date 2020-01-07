Tensions between the United States and Iran after the murder of Soleimani: all the latest updates | Iran news

The body of Qassem Soleimani, a senior Iranian military commander who He was killed last week in an air strike in Baghdad by the United States. He arrived in his hometown of Kerman for burial later Tuesday.

State television broadcast live images of thousands of people in the streets of Kerman, many dressed in black, to mourn the death of Soleimani.

Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq (PMF or Hashd al-Shaabi), an Iran-backed umbrella organization that It comprises several militias. Several other people also died in Friday's attack.

The US measure has led to the condemnation of international leaders and officials who fear that tensions in the region may increase dramatically. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that "a strong reprisal is waiting."

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard,quot; if Iran attacked US citizens or assets.

Tuesday, January 7

Soleimani's body returns to Kerman to be buried

Soleimani's body returned to the southeastern city of Kerman, the official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday.

State television showed live images of thousands of people in the streets, many of them dressed in black.

Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense met with Esper, discussed ongoing military cooperation

Saudi Arab Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a tweet Tuesday that he met with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and discussed the mutual challenges facing both countries.

He previously met with the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo.

Met with @EsperDoD to discuss the mutual challenges facing our countries and emphasize the importance of our ongoing military cooperation, which serves regional and international security. – Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 7, 2020

Iraq asks the UN to condemn the American raid that killed Soleimani

The United Nations ambassador to Iraq, Mohammed Hussein Bahr Aluloom, asked the United Nations Security Council to condemn the US raid that killed Soleimani and the PMF leader.

He urged the council in a letter on Monday to hold "those who have committed such violations."

Bahr Aluloom also asked the Security Council to guarantee "that Iraq is not dragged into international and regional crises,quot; and that "jungle law,quot; prevail.

It is almost certain that the United States will veto any Security Council action sought by Iraq against the Trump administration.

