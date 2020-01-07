Taylor Swift will receive the Vanguard Award at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

There is a "blank,quot; in Taylor SwiftThe trophy shelf and we have the perfect idea of ​​what should go there: the Vanguard Award from GLAAD Media.

On Tuesday, GLAAD revealed that the singer will be honored with the Vanguard Prize at the 31st annual show on Thursday, April 16. "From boldly confronting anti-LGBTQ elected officials to calling attention to the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance, "said the President and CEO of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis. "In an era of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls his massive followers to speak and ask for change."

Many fans are familiar with their song and the music video for "You Need to Calm Down," which defends equality and features LGBTQ stars. What most people don't know is that the singer wrote to the Tennessee senator asking him to support the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination in employment, housing and other public accommodations.