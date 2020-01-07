Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are loved at the Golden Globes after the party

Wenn

Reportedly, the singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; and the actor of & # 39; Billy Lynn & # 39; s Long Halftime Walk & # 39; they are & # 39; inseparable & # 39; and they are seen kissing several times at the later party of the Creative Artists Agency.

Taylor Swift Y Joe alwyn They have become welcoming by celebrating one of the biggest nights in Hollywood. When they attended a party after the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, the "Lover" singer and her boyfriend actor were seen with a look of love while showing their mutual affection.

On Sunday night, January 5, the lovebirds hit the red carpet only to meet at the party organized by the Creative Artists Agency. Once inside, they did not stop at the PDA. "They seemed inseparable and really in love," a source told E! News. "Taylor put her arm on Joe, and she leaned down to kiss him several times."

A series of candid photos of the event captured the 30-year-old singer wrapping her hands around her 28-year-old boyfriend. He changed his floral party dress Etro Couture, which he wore for the awards ceremony, with a bright dark dress by Alexandre Vauthier. Her boyfriend, meanwhile, stayed with her classic tuxedo.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn seemed loved at the later party.

An eyewitness said the couple spent the night mingling with the other guests and enjoyed drinks from the bar. Later that night, they were seen leaving together the party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. The I!" Hitmaker was seen getting into a car followed by "The favorite"actor shortly after.

Swift attended the Golden Globes this year as a nominee in the Best Original Song – Film category, thanks to "Beautiful Ghosts" of "Cats"Unfortunately, she lost the title of Elton John who took home the trophy for "I & # 39; m Gonna Love Me Again", an original song from his biography "Rocketman".

Alwyn, on the other hand, came to the ceremony as part of the "Harriet"cast. Harriet Tubman's biopic got her lead actress, Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Acting by an Actress – Motion Picture, and her single soundtrack, "Stand Up", against the Swift song and John's winning song.

Swift and Alwyn's PDA was not the only highlight of the special night. Early in the evening, the singer of "Black Space" surprised others by partnering with Amy Poehler when it is presented for the category of Best animated film. The two were famous for having a fight in 2013 after the latter and his co-host Tina Fey jokingly warned the singer to stay away from Michael J. FoxSam's son