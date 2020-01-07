Tamra judge breaks the silence about the rumors that she was fired from & # 39; RHOC & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML4ff3b6561d5c8f3efc05f5f4d48df8859% %MINIFYHTML4ff3b6561d5c8f3efc05f5f4d48df88510%

A fan directly asked Bravo's personality about the absence of the orange emoji, which is used to indicate the full-time status on the reality TV show, from his Instagram page.

Do not, Tamra Judge Does not go anywhere. "The true housewives of Orange County"The cast member recently responded to a fan who is questioning his status on the reality television series Bravo after he apparently removed the orange emoji from his Instagram biography.

The fan asked Tamra directly about the absence of the emoji, which is used to indicate the full-time status in the program. "It is speculated that you are leaving the housewives because you apparently removed it from your instant biography … I hope this is not true, I love you on the show!" Another fan said under a post on Monday, January 6 on Tamra's page.

While the fan comment was not exactly malicious, the 52-year-old television star did not thank him. "People look very deeply at things," replied Tamra, who has starred in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" since season 3, simply responded.

Tamra's response was to end the rumors. However, some fans still doubted that Tamra's permanence in the program would continue.

In December, a source said that Bravo would notify the ladies "RHOC" in a few weeks whether or not they would continue to star in the program. Adding more speculation that some cast members would be fired, Andy Cohen he said during his interview on Sirius XM "Jeff Lewis Live, "" The casting for next season is one of the best we've had. I haven't been so excited about casting in a long time. "

"Andy's comments made everyone nervous and they were told a while ago that a cast shake was coming," the source added. "All women [from RHOC] say they are sure they will return, but nobody knows for sure."

"They are always interviewing new ladies and they have put an eye on a couple, it is still too early to say exactly what is happening," the source added. "Everyone is waiting, although some of the ladies have been asked to film things in their lives here and there since the filming officially ended in case they are asked to return them."