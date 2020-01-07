Tamra judge addresses concerns that she will no longer appear on RHOC in season 15

While Bravo has not yet officially announced who the cast members will be joining the next season of Real Housewives of Orange County, there have been concerns that Tamra Judge is one of the stars that no longer appears on the reality show. That said, it seems that speculation has reached it and is now addressing it!

As you may know, the main reason why her fans are worried that they will no longer see her on the show is that Tamra user has an orange emoji in his IG biography that, as you can guess, is no longer there!

Usually, the fruit symbolizes that one is a member of the full-time cast of RHOC, but since it is no longer on its platform without explanation, people started asking questions.

A comment from a worried fan says: "There is speculation that you are going to leave the housewives because apparently you removed it from your instant biography … I hope this is not true, I love you on the show!

"Where did the orange go?" Asked another follower, which caused the celebrity to respond.

"People look at things too much," he said.

But can you blame people for assuming and worrying?

After all, he has been part of the main cast since season 3 which premiered in 2007!

That means he has been on the show for more than a decade, which is impressive and also makes fans fear he will end up dating any new season.

Some really doubt that their time at RHOC will continue in season 15, while the program continues to keep the cast secret for the moment.

Ad

Privileged information previously told HollywoodLife that women will be ‘notified in a few weeks’, which means that neither Tamra nor any of the women know if they will return or not.



Post views:

0 0